Consumers Energy Ready to Assist Crews in Hurricane Florence Restoration

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On September 13, 2018
As hurricane Florence approaches the east coast making landfall by Friday morning as a Category 2 storm, Consumers Energy says they are ready to help.

Consumers Energy is part of the Great Lakes Mutual Assistance Group where participating states join in restoration efforts after such disasters.

There is a high possibility that Consumers will release contractors from its system here in Michigan to head to the southeast, as well as company crews and equipment.

Earlier this month, Michigan received restoration help from more than 300 workers from Illinois, Indiana, Tennessee, and Kentucky after a series of storms here in Northern Michigan knocked out power to more than $270,000 customers.

