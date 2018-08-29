Consumers Energy Reports Power Outage Numbers

Last night Northern Michigan endured dangerous conditions. From heavy rain to 60mile per hour winds knocking down trees and power lines, affecting many in our region.

Fire departments, the Road Commission and utilities companies continue to clear roadways this morning, especially in the hardest hit areas along the M-55 corridor.

Authorities are advising drivers to travel with extreme caution and avoid any downed trees or power lines.

Consumers energy reports that as of this morning at 10:44, there are 2,042 active outages across our area. A total of 87,354 customers are affected and are out of power.

This number is changing rapidly so for exact numbers visit consumersenergy.com/outagemap.