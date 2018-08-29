- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Consumers Energy Reports Power Outage Numbers

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On August 29, 2018
297 Views
0

Last night Northern Michigan endured dangerous conditions. From heavy rain to 60mile per hour winds knocking down trees and power lines, affecting many in our region.

Fire departments, the Road Commission and utilities companies continue to clear roadways this morning, especially in the hardest hit areas along the M-55 corridor.

Authorities are advising drivers to travel with extreme caution and avoid any downed trees or power lines.

Consumers energy reports that as of this morning at 10:44, there are 2,042 active outages across our area. A total of 87,354 customers are affected and are out of power.

This number is changing rapidly so for exact numbers visit consumersenergy.com/outagemap.

Post Views: 297



Trending Now
Video Released of Trooper-Involved Shooting in Missaukee County
Remington Hernandez August 24, 2018
Man Arrested for Soliciting 15 Year-Old Girl in Traverse City
Jessica Mojonnier August 23, 2018
Read Next

You are reading
Consumers Energy Reports Power Outage Numbers
Share No Comment