Consumers Energy Offer Tips to Lower Heating Bill

Consumers Energy is reaching out to customers to help with heating bills as Michigan winter arrives early.

The electric company is offering a few suggestions to help you save money and stay nice and cozy.

They say to change your thermostat setting. Set your heat at 68 degrees when you are home and 65 degrees when you are away.

Maintain your furnace, prep your windows and doors, and pay attention to your water heater.

Last month, Consumers contributed 2 milli dollars to help up to 2,500 households participate in its CARE program offering bill credits, forgiveness of past-due balances and access to energy-saving tools that can lower bills.

To learn more visit consumersenergy.com/coldweather