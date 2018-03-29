Consumers Energy Customers Will See Slight Decrease In Bill Next Month
Posted On March 29, 2018
Consumers Energy customers should see their bills decrease slightly starting next month.
Last year Consumers requested that they be allowed to increase their rates by $148 million per year.
And, as they are legally allowed to do, the company self-implemented a $130 million increase in October.
But now the Michigan Public Service Commission, which oversees utility companies in the state, approved a rate increase of only $65.8 million.
That rate goes into effect on April 1st.
Since it is lower than what Consumers had already implemented, customers will see a small decrease in their bills.
Consumers last rate increase of $113 million, was approved in February of 2017.