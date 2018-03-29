- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Consumers Energy Customers Will See Slight Decrease In Bill Next Month

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On March 29, 2018
540 Views
0

Consumers Energy customers should see their bills decrease slightly starting next month.

Last year Consumers requested that they be allowed to increase their rates by $148 million per year.

And, as they are legally allowed to do, the company self-implemented a $130 million increase in October.

But now the Michigan Public Service Commission, which oversees utility companies in the state, approved a rate increase of only $65.8 million.

That rate goes into effect on April 1st.

Since it is lower than what Consumers had already implemented, customers will see a small decrease in their bills.

Consumers last rate increase of $113 million, was approved in February of 2017.

Post Views: 540



Trending Now
Sault Ste Marie Police ask for help Identifying Person in Photo
Jacob Owens March 27, 2018
Driver, Trooper, K9 Okay after Crash on M-55
Jacob Owens March 28, 2018
Read Next

You are reading
Consumers Energy Customers Will See Slight Decrease In Bill Next Month
Share No Comment