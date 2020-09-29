Consumers Energy Commits $12 Million to Help Michigan Customers Affected by COVID-19 Pandemic

Consumers Energy is providing $12 million to help Michigan residents and small businesses with energy bills, making an unprecedented commitment to helping customers and communities the COVID-19 pandemic has affected.

“We stand with Michigan and are working around the clock to help our friends and neighbors through a time like no other,” said Patti Poppe, Consumers Energy’s president and chief executive officer. “Our company’s $12 million contribution will provide a lifeline to many families and businesses, helping them stay on their feet until we can defeat the pandemic and Michigan can fully reopen.”

Consumers Energy has set a goal to help about 25,000 households and 1,000 small businesses with this new assistance.

The funding will go directly to customers in need and to Michigan nonprofit organizations.

The energy giant says the best way for people to get help is to call 2-1-1, a free service that connects people with nonprofit agencies in their communities, including the new financial help that Consumers Energy is announcing.

If a Consumers Energy customer is struggling to pay a bill, they also can call 800-477-5050.

Consumers Energy has mobilized to respond to customers’ needs:

Suspending energy shut-offs for nonpayment for residential and most business customers.

Making payment arrangements for customers in need.

Providing access to federal, state and local resources that can help small businesses.

“We knew from the start this pandemic would create unimaginable challenges for many people and businesses,” said Brian Rich, Consumers Energy’s chief customer officer. “We’re talking about our neighbors, our friends and even our co-workers. We know we have an obligation to help our communities stay resilient through this time.”