Consumers Celebrates Tippy Dam’s 100th Anniversary By Offering Tours

Consumers energy celebrated the Tippy Dam’s 100th birthday by opening its doors for tours.

The Tippy Dam has become a landmark in Manistee County.

It is the second largest hydro damn run by consumers and is a site rich with natural life.

Much of the equipment being used is the original equipment that was first installed when it was built,.

The dam took two years to build and was first known as the Junction Dam, but was renamed in 1933 after Charles Tippy.

Tour groups got to see inside and learn about how the Dam works, which consumers says is an opportunity they were happy they could provide.

The Centennial Celebration was also held to pay homage to the dam and applaud those who built and maintained the facility.