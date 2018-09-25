Construction Worker Dead, Another Injured After Being Hit by Car in Bear Lake

One construction worker is dead and another injured after a crash in Manistee County.

At around 3:28 Tuesday afternoon, deputies and rescue crews responded to a crash on US-31 near Russell St. in Bear Lake.

According to the sheriff’s office, a Ford Taurus crossed the center line, left the roadway, and hit two construction workers.

The collision killed a 20 year-old Pentwater man, while a 23 year-old Ludington man was taken to Traverse City Munson in critical condition.

The 66 year-old Bear Lake woman driving the car was uninjured.

Witnesses say that the Taurus was driving at a high rate of speed and deputies believe that is a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.