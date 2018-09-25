- Advertisement -
Home » Local News Personal Injury

Construction Worker Dead, Another Injured After Being Hit by Car in Bear Lake

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On September 25, 2018
937 Views
0

One construction worker is dead and another injured after a crash in Manistee County.

At around 3:28 Tuesday afternoon, deputies and rescue crews responded to a crash on US-31 near Russell St. in Bear Lake.

According to the sheriff’s office, a Ford Taurus crossed the center line, left the roadway, and hit two construction workers.

The collision killed a 20 year-old Pentwater man, while a 23 year-old Ludington man was taken to Traverse City Munson in critical condition.

The 66 year-old Bear Lake woman driving the car was uninjured.

Witnesses say that the Taurus was driving at a high rate of speed and deputies believe that is a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Post Views: 937



Trending Now
Four Arrested After Found with 34 Grams of Suspected Crystal Meth in Lake City
Jessica Mojonnier September 24, 2018
California Woman Falls to Her Death at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore
Jessica Mojonnier September 20, 2018
Read Next

You are reading
Construction Worker Dead, Another Injured After Being Hit by Car in Bear Lake
Share No Comment