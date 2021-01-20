Construction Trades at Local Career Tech Center Build ‘Shed’ for Restaurants Impacted by Dine-In Ban

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted businesses across the state, specifically restaurants.

Michigan restaurants have been closed down for in-person dining for the past few months and can only provide carryout services.

This all comes after Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the State Health Department issued a new coronavirus order back in November.

To curb that a local Career Tech. Center has come up with a “shed” prototype for restaurants to use during the pandemic.

These pretty nifty single party sheds run about $500.

The price solely covers the price of the supplies to make the shed and is not for profit.

It is all in an effort to help the community and small businesses right here in Northern Michigan.