Conservation Officers Graduate from 2018 Recruit School

Twenty-four new conservation officers are taking to the Michigan wilderness after their graduation last week.

Just thirty candidates were initially selected from nearly 500 applicants to be a part of Recruit School #9.

The academy includes physical training classroom instruction and various skills training.

Recruits also participat in various mock scenarios, which have them demonstrate their learned skills to resolve a conflict.

Graduates from our area include:

Michael Olesen of Kingsley, who was assigned to Chippewa County.

Josh Reed of Stanwood, assigned to his home county of Mecosta.

Todd Sumbera of Wolverine, assigned to Mackinac County.

Noah Thompson of Manton, who will serve all the way up in Ontonagon County.

The graduates will begin their probationary field training next month.