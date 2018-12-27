Conservation Officers Graduate from 2018 Recruit School
Posted On December 27, 2018
Twenty-four new conservation officers are taking to the Michigan wilderness after their graduation last week.
Just thirty candidates were initially selected from nearly 500 applicants to be a part of Recruit School #9.
The academy includes physical training classroom instruction and various skills training.
Recruits also participat in various mock scenarios, which have them demonstrate their learned skills to resolve a conflict.
Graduates from our area include:
- Michael Olesen of Kingsley, who was assigned to Chippewa County.
- Josh Reed of Stanwood, assigned to his home county of Mecosta.
- Todd Sumbera of Wolverine, assigned to Mackinac County.
- Noah Thompson of Manton, who will serve all the way up in Ontonagon County.
The graduates will begin their probationary field training next month.