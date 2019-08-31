Conservation Officer Locates Lost Man in Otsego County

A conservation officer helped find a man who got lost in the woods in Otsego County.

According to the DNR, the 78-year-old man from southeast Michigan was participating in day two of the annual elk hunt Wednesday.

He had been helping his son scout for elk when he became lost as the sun began to set and it started to rain.

The man’s son soon notified the DNR that his father was missing, and the call was relayed to conservation officers working the elk hunt.

Conservation officer Tim Rosochacki met the man’s son and DNR staff looking for the man.

The son told Rosochacki about his father and said they were scouting for elk on state land known as Green Timbers, north of Vanderbilt.

Rosochacki tracked the missing man’s cellphone to a wooded section about a mile from where he was last seen.

He then drove the area in his patrol truck, using sirens and the loudspeaker.

Then, around 10:30 P.M., just 90 minutes after going missing, the officer saw light shining from the man’s cellphone in the woods.

He found the man in good condition in the woods.