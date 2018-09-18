Congressman John Moolenaar Gives Update on Legislation

Congressman John Moolenaar visited Cadillac Tuesday and updated us on current legislation directly affecting Michiganders.

The congressman spoke about the house’s Great Lakes Restoration initiative, as well as work on the opioid crisis, veterans issues, and the budget.

Last week, the house passed the bipartisan America’s Water Infrastructure Act, authorizing a new lock at the Soo Locks.

In addition, $1.6 billion was approved for use by the Army Corps of Engineers to dredge harbors and maintain breakwalls across the country.

New legislation will also instruct the corps to inform congress on efforts to stop Asian carp from entering the Great Lake.

Other items include funding for veterans services, opioid abuse prevention, rural health initiatives, and the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams at MSU.

Moolenaar says these issues affect everyone and congress has been able to reach across the aisle.