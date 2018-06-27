Condo Duplex Damaged By Fire

A fire left a condo heavily damaged in Leelanau County.

At around 8:30 Tuesday evening, the Elmwood Township Fire Department responded to a condo duplex on Cherry Bend Road.

Once on scene, crews found the garage connected to the building fully engulfed in flames.

According to firefighters, people were in both condos but were able to make it out safely.

Three other departments responded to the scene and were able to contain the fire at around 10:30.

Once the fire was out, crews found the garage and kitchen area of one condo to have extensive damage.

The rest of the condo suffered heat and smoke damage, but the neighboring condo was not damaged.

Firefighters say the condo was uninhabitable and left the couple that lived there without a home.

The Red Cross as well as neighbors helped the two with their recovery.

At this time, the cause of the fire in unknown and under investigation.