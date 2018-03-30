Company Recalls Nearly 100,000lbs of Canned Chicken because it could have Plastic in it

We have another recall to share with you —

A Minnesota company is recalling nearly 100,000 pounds of chicken products because they could have plastic in them.

Tony Downs Food Company is recalled over 96,000 pounds of chicken products.

They could contain foreign material, specifically hard plastic.

The canned chunk chicken breast items were made on November 28th and 29th of last year.

They were sold under the Member’s Mark label across the US.

The recalled product all has the number “P-65” in the USDA Mark of Inspection.

12.5-oz. cans in a case containing 6 cans of “Member’s Mark PREMIUM Natural Chunk CHICKEN BREAST IN WATER” with lot code 17333, case code 9816 and a use-by date of Nov. 29, 2020 .

. 50-oz. cans in a case containing 6 cans of “Member’s Mark FOOD SERVICE PREMIUM Natural Chunk CHICKEN BREAST IN WATER” with lot code 17332, case code 9817 and a use-by date of Nov. 28, 2019 .

The problem was found when the company got two complaints of the plastic in the cans.

Anyone with the affected product should be thrown away or returned for a refund.