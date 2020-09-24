Community Raises Money to Help Family of Boy, 12, Who Drowned at Frankfort Pier

The community has come together to raise money for the family of the 12-year-old boy whose body was found Wednesday morning.

Lane Frame was swept away by a large wave at North Pier in the City of Frankfort earlier in the week.

Lane was visiting Frankfort from Tennessee with his family for their dream vacation, when he, another child and his aunt were overtaken by water.

In just one day, an organizer in the community created a GoFundMe for Lane’s family that has brought in more than its $10,000 goal.

As of Thursday morning the GoFundMe raised $13,950.

Organizer of the GoFundMe, a woman from Frankfort says, “ I will be meeting with family tomorrow and handing over account information to Fhonda Hatamaker, the aunt.”

She went on to say, “thank you everyone who has donated to this family! I’m seeing a bunch of messages I did not see before of people reaching out offering lodging and food etc, I am doing my best to direct all of these messages to the family.”

Authorities searched for the child Monday but due to weather conditions had to stop.

The search resumed Wednesday morning and that is when authorities found Lane’s body close to the pier where he was swept away.

He was located in 10 feet of water around 10 a.m., and his body was turned over to the medical examiner.