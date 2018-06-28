Commissioners Approve New Grand Traverse County Administrator

The Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners has approved a contract for their new county administrator.

During a special meeting Wednesday night, the board approved the contract of Grand Traverse County Undersheriff Nate Alger.

Alger was one of two recent applicants for the country administrator position and was chosen earlier this month.

His contract begins on Sunday, lasting through June 30th of 202, with a salary set at $124,000 a year at an annual increase of $3,000.

Commissioners also decided to give Alger a $500 monthly “car allowance” to cover both gas and mileage.

After Sunday, the Sheriff’s Office will be looking for a new undersheriff.