Cold Temperatures Lead to Closures of Waters Between St. Ignace and Mackinac Island

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On February 8, 2021
Coldwater temperatures have led to the closure of waters between St. Ignace and Mackinac Island. 

Authorities tell us cold temperatures created the rapid development of ice in the Straits area. 

The waters will be closed starting Feb. 11. 

The Coast Guard says they want to remind recreational ice users to plan activities carefully, use caution on the ice and stay away from shipping channels. 

For more information call the Sault Vessel Traffic Service at (906) 635-3232 or via

email at SOOTFC@USCG.MIL.

