Coast Guard to Conduct Ice Breaking in Lake Charlevoix

Jacob OwensJacob Owens Posted On April 23, 2018
The Coast Guard will conduct ice breaking in Lake Charlevoix tomorrow.

<The Bristol Bay will enter Round Lake and travel south to Ironton.

This breakout is to help the Ironton Ferry.

While working, the Coast Guard crews will make every effort not to disturb the shore fast ice.

Anyone on the ice is asked to avoid the shipping channels and to plan their activities carefully – especially around the areas the Coast Guard is going to work in.

