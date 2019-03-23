- Advertisement -
Coast Guard To Break Ice Between Mackinac Island, St. Ignace

The Coast Guard will soon begin Ice-Breaking efforts in the Straits of Mackinac.

Monday, the Cutter Hollyhock will break up ice separating Mackinac Island and St Ignace.

The waters will officially open at 8AM Monday.

The Coast Guard says, increasing temperatures are causing ice to deteriorate.

And breaking up the field of ice speeds up deterioration, allowing local ferries to resume service to Mackinac Island.

Coast Guard To Break Ice Between Mackinac Island, St. Ignace
