Coast Guard Says Mackinac Straits Leak has Low Impact on Fish and Wildlife

Agencies continue to work on the two underwater cables in the Straits of Mackinac that are leaking insulation fluid.

Approximately 600 gallons of a mineral oil has been released into the Straits from the cables.

They are approximately two miles west of the bridge, and two to three miles offshore.

A Unified Command has been established to respond to the leak.

The Coast Guard says the maximum potential that could spill is more than 4000 gallons.

The oil is a mineral-based fluid used for insulation and is thin and light.

Currently there is no pressure on the lines and the oil is not known to be leaking from the source.

The remaining oil in the lines will be vacuumed out and the company will continue to monitor the leak.

Samples of oil have been sent for lab analysis.

The Coast Guard says that the product is diluted and there is a low risk to fish and wildlife.

The greatest threat is to waterfowl or shore birds that could come in contact with the oil floating on the surface.

The shorelines are currently inaccessible due to ice, meaning there is low risk for the public.

ATC is looking into the condition of their other cables in the Straits and crews are working to clean up the spill.