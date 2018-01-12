Coast Guard Rescues Man Stranded Out On The Ice

The Coast Guard was called to rescue a man who was stranded out on the ice in Lake Michigan.

It happened early Thursday morning near the Twin Cities Bicentennial Bridge in St. Joseph.

Shortly before 2am crews at the station in St. Joseph got a call from Berrien County Dispatch that there was an injured man laying on the ice near the bridge.

The Coast Guard does not say why the man was on the ice.

Crews arrived less than fifteen minutes later and were able to assist the man off the ice to EMS crews for evaluation.

The man was taken to the hospital where he is expected to make a full recovery.

And on the other side of the state, on Lake St Clair, Coast Guard crews rescued a Canadian man from the ice.

Shortly after 6 in the evening on Thursday Coast Guard crews were contacted by Canadian Authorities to help with a search and rescue.

They said a man was on the ice and they had got an approximate location from his cell phone and crews were able respond by land, but the Royal Canadian Air Force couldn’t respond due to weather.

A Coast Guard Helicopter from Detroit was able to respond and found the man about 1.5 miles from shore.

They could barely see him through the fog, even with night vision goggles, but they were able to hoist him on board.

He was said to be hypothermic.

He was on the ice for over twelve hours and said the fog prevented him from being able to see shore.

The helicopter took him to waiting EMS who took him to the hospital and U.S. Customs and Border Protection coordinated his return to Canada.

The Coast Guard wants to remind everyone that they need to remain vigilant and cautious around bodies of water, as ice conditions can be very unpredictable.

Be prepared for an accidental immersion and always tell someone where you’re going, when you’ll be back, and be sure to wear proper clothing and safety gear for conditions.