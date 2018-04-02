Coast Guard Rescues Fishermen Stuck in Ice near Beaver Island

The Coast Guard rescued two fishermen who were trying to make it from Charlevoix to Beaver Island in a fishing tug.

It happened last week – that’s when the Coast Guard says the two men became stuck in the ice about a half mile from St. James Harbor on the island.

It took some time to rescue the men, and while they waited for assistance a helicopter from the Air Station in Traverse City delivered food and water.

The helicopter then landed on Beaver Island, where the crew coordinated with local law enforcement to get firewood that they could airdrop to the fishermen.

The Coast Guard Cutter Hollyhock made the trek from Green Bay to Beaver Island to help the stranded boat.

The crew of the Hollyhock expertly positioned themselves alongside the fishing tug, in dangerously shallow water.

From there they deployed an ice rescue team.

The ice rescue team attached a tow line to the boat and they used an inflatable ice rescue boat to bring the line to shore.

There a good samaritan was able to winch the fishing tug to safety.