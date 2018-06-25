- Advertisement -
Coast Guard Reminds Boaters of Cold Waters in the Great Lakes

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On June 25, 2018
The Coast Guard is reminding those on the Great Lakes of the dangers of cold water.

Officials consider water temperatures less than 77 degrees to be cold and capable of quickly causing hypothermia.

Right now, waters on Lake Michigan are near 59 degrees, with Lakes Superior and Huron between 38-44 degrees.

In addition to wearing a lifejacket, the Coast Guard strongly recommends dressing for the water temperature and not the air temperature.

According to the Coast Guard, conditions can also be dangerously unpredictable and lead to an unexpected fall into the water.

Falling into cold water can trigger a gasp reflex, causing you to inhale water and drown.

For information on current lake temperatures and forecasts, the coast guard recommends login onto NOAA.gov.

