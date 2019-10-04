Coast Guard Institutes Safety Zone for Mackinaw Fall Colors Fireworks

The Coast Guard will be setting up a safety zone near Mackinaw City.

The temporary zone is being put in place to protect the safety of life and property during the Mackinaw City Fall Colors fireworks display.

That takes place on Friday and October 11th from 8 P.M. To 10 P.M.

Alternative dates in case of rain will be October 5th and 12th.

The temporary safety zone includes all navigable waters within a 420-foot radius of a set position.

You can see that depicted by the red star and circle in the graphic above.