- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Coast Guard Institutes Safety Zone for Mackinaw Fall Colors Fireworks

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On October 4, 2019
109 Views
0

The Coast Guard will be setting up a safety zone near Mackinaw City.

The temporary zone is being put in place to protect the safety of life and property during the Mackinaw City Fall Colors fireworks display.

That takes place on Friday and October 11th from 8 P.M. To 10 P.M.

Alternative dates in case of rain will be October 5th and 12th.

The temporary safety zone includes all navigable waters within a 420-foot radius of a set position.

You can see that depicted by the red star and circle in the graphic above.

Post Views: 109



Trending Now
Cadillac Police Locate Vehicle That Hit Boy, Left Scene
Remington Hernandez September 29, 2019
Lake County Private Prison Could Soon House Convicted Immigrants
Remington Hernandez September 28, 2019
Read Next

You are reading
Coast Guard Institutes Safety Zone for Mackinaw Fall Colors Fireworks
Share No Comment