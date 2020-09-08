Coast Guard Conducting Training Around Mackinac Island and Beaver Island This Week

This week the communities of St. Ignace and Charlevoix will see increased Coast Guard activities on the water.

U.S. Coast Guard units will be conducting a training exercise near Mackinac Island and Beaver Island from September 9th through 14th.

These exercises will involve the use of Coast Guard boats and helicopters conducting law enforcement scenarios on pre-selected commercial vessels in the surrounding waters of Mackinac Island and Beaver Island, as well as activities ashore in the towns of St. Ignace and Charlevoix.

These exercises strengthen vital relationships with our government and maritime industry partners, and ensure the proficiency of our members so as to remain always ready and able to respond to our nation’s call.

Questions about the exercise may be directed to Coast Guard Sector Sault Sainte Marie at 906-635-3237.