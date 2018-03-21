Coast Guard Clearing Ice, Soo Locks Open on March 25th

In just a few days the Soo Locks will open.

This will officially start the 2018 shipping season.

To prepare for the opening the Coast Guard has had multiple ships breaking ice and getting ready on the St Marys River.

Something that anyone who lives near the river may have seen over the past week.

Six ships have been flushing ice from the lower St Marys River, including a Canadian vessel.

And then starting Wednesday – three of the vessels will pass through the Poe Lock and start breaking ice north of the locks.

They’ll work to break out the waters of Whitefish Bay and Thunder Bay.

Then starting this weekend those who live on Neebish Island will want to make sure they prepare for overnight contingencies.

That’s because the Coast Guard will open the West Neebish Channel starting on Saturday.

The ice breaking operations will start at the north end of the channel near Light 45 and work south to Saw Mill Point.

Crews will do everything they can to avoid interrupting the ferry service, but just in case of any issues, the Coast Guard recommends island residents plan for possible disruptions.