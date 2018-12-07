- Advertisement -
Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City Trains for Emergency Water Landings

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On December 7, 2018
If an aircraft crashed into the waters of Northern Michigan, the Coast Guard has consistently been there to aid them.

But what about when they themselves are in distress?

That question has now been answered by the Coast Guard Air Station in Traverse City.

According to the air station, all air personnel are trained on what to do in the event of a water landing.

Helicopters are by their nature a very top heavy aircraft, the air station said in a post.

So, if they have to put the helicopter in the water, the first thing they expect it to do is roll upside down.

The annual training simulates an aircraft landing in the water and allows crews to practice their skills in a more realistic environment.

Officials say successfully getting out of an upside down helicopter full of water is a very challenging task.

