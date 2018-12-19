Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City Responds to First Ice Rescue of Season

While it may not look like it, winter is here, and the Coast Gard Air Station Traverse City has already responded to their first ice rescue of the season.

Wednesday morning, multiple ice fisherman became stuck in Green Bay, when the ice that they were on broke away from the shore.

Local first responders were able to rescue all the fishermen and bring them safely back to shore.

The air station arrived on scene to ensure that no one else was in a similar predicament and to provide information about the current ice conditions in the area.

Officials say this is a great reminder to take the right safety precautions before venturing onto the ice.

Some tips include:

Checking the Weather and Ice Thickness

Wearing Bright Colors, Insulated Clothing

Bringing a Radio or Personal Locator Beacon

Always Filing a Float Plan.