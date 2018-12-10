CMU Trustees Approve $13M Residence Life Improvement Projects

Central Michigan University Trustees approve 13 million dollars in residence life improvement project.

That includes modernizing the North Residence Hall Complex, several South Residence Hall Complex projects, and to improve ventilation and exterior lighting in the East Residence Hall Complex.

Barnes Hall, which opened in 1951 and is the only remaining residence hall on campus with community bathrooms, will be demolished.

This is the first of three phases in a 76 million dollar residence life infrastructure improvement plan.

Additional phases of the project are anticipated for the year 2020 and 2021.