CMU Provost Michael Gealt Stepping Down From Position

Central Michigan University’s executive vice president and provost has announced his decision to step down — effective June 30th of next year.

Michael Gealt, who joined CMU in 2013, will continue his employment with CMU through December 31st, 2019, as provost emeritus.

Last month, Gealt was named a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

He was recognized for contributions in microbiology research and for enhancing STEM education in K-12 and higher education institutions.

CMU President Davies said he will appoint a search committee for Gealt’s replacement before the holidays and plans to have a provost in place by July.