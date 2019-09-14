CMU Police Investigating Death of Young Girl in Bathtub

Police at Central Michigan University are investigating after a child died at an on-campus apartment.

It happened just before 9 p.m. Friday when police say a 911 call was made from the Kewadin Apartments.

The caller reported that a 14-month-old girl had been found underwater in a bathtub.

Police say bystanders began attempting CPR, which continued until officers could arrive on the scene.

The girl was then taken to McLaren Central Michigan hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

At this time, investigators do not suspect foul play, but they are continuing to look into the circumstances.