CMU Offering Program To Forgive Tickets for Food Donations

The Central Michigan University Police Department is inviting community members to turn their parking citations into an opportunity to help those in need.

From December 3rd through the 7th, you can donate non-perishable food items and have one parking citation reduced OR completely excused, up to $35.

The citation must be dated November 19th of this year or later to qualify.

You can find out more by visiting cmich.edu/police and click on the Food or Fines link.