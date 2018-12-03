CMU Names Jim McElwain As New Head Football Coach

Jim McElwain has been named head football coach at Central Michigan University.

In 2015, McElwain was awarded Southeastern Conference Coach of the Year and in 2014 Mountain West Coach of the Year.

McElwain’s nearly 30 years of collegiate football coaching include highlights like leading Florida to 19 wins and back-to-back SEC East titles during his first two seasons.

He was wide receivers coach this year at the University of Michigan, helping them to a 10-2 record and a top 10 ranking.

CMU President Bob Davies said he is pleased with McElwain’s commitment to quality.