CMU Adds Staff to Diversify Counseling Services

Central Michigan University counseling center has added staff to diversify its services.

Last year in an evaluation of the University, CMU students prioritized access to counseling services.

This year, they’re seeing progress.

According to the University, the Counseling Center has hired two counselors and one support staff member since December.

In an effort to creatively maximize resources, services such as online counseling, expressive arts, and “Walk-in Wednesdays” have been created.

Tony Voisin, the associate vice president for student affairs says, “All of these efforts come into play to support our students.”

