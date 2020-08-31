Clio Man Arrested for Unlawful Imprisonment, Assault With a Dangerous Weapon, and Domestic Violence

Michigan State Police say they were called to Waters EZ-Mart on Friday, August 7 for reports of a man shouting a woman.

The man left the scene when he heard police were called.

The victim says the man was her ex-boyfriend, 49-year-old Jerry Robert Smith of Clio.

She says he came to her house on August 6, she says he was friendly at first, then demanded money and assaulted her.

When she attempted to leave Smith physically prevented her from going and then threatened her with a knife.

The next morning, she says Smith went to the store to buy cigarettes.

That’s when she left the house and went to the EZ-Mart believing Smith would not harm her in public.

Smith noticed she was there and attempted to open the door of her vehicle.

He left when police were called.

The Otsego County Prosecutor issued a warrant for his arrest and he was arrested by Michigan State Police.

He was arraigned on August 21, 2020 for one count Unlawful Imprisonment, one count Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and one count Domestic Violence.