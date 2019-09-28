Clare Warns Residents of Elevated Lead Level in Water

The City of Clare is notifying residents of new test results that show elevated lead levels in its water.

In a letter, the city manager says the state Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy told officials that the water exceeded the 90 percentile for lead in two downtown service lines.

According to the state, lead can cause serious health and developmental problems.

That includes damage to the brain, kidneys, and the production of red blood cells.

The city must now take mandatory actions to deal with the issue and will be holding a public meeting.

That is October 7th, beginning at 6 p.m. in the basement of the Pere Marquette Library in Clare.

More information can also be found at CityOfClare.org.