- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Clare Police Searching For Stolen Christmas Decorations

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On December 5, 2018
169 Views
0

Police in Clare are looking for the ‘Grinch’ behind the theft of Christmas decorations.

These decorations were taken from the porch of a home in the south end of Clare.

The ornaments feature teddy bears, old drink cases with pine limbs, and a snowman.

Police are asking everyone to keep your eyes open, because “someone thought it was okay to take these awesome decorations…”

If you have any information on their whereabouts, police ask you to call 989-386-2121.

Post Views: 169



Trending Now
Missaukee, Crawford County Sheriffs Retire After Years of Service
Remington Hernandez December 3, 2018
Man Sentenced to Prison For Murder During Robbery in Kalkaska County
Remington Hernandez December 4, 2018
Read Next

You are reading
Clare Police Searching For Stolen Christmas Decorations
Share No Comment