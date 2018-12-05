Clare Police Searching For Stolen Christmas Decorations

Police in Clare are looking for the ‘Grinch’ behind the theft of Christmas decorations.

These decorations were taken from the porch of a home in the south end of Clare.

The ornaments feature teddy bears, old drink cases with pine limbs, and a snowman.

Police are asking everyone to keep your eyes open, because “someone thought it was okay to take these awesome decorations…”

If you have any information on their whereabouts, police ask you to call 989-386-2121.