Clare Police Chief Cleared After Investigation, Will Return Back to Work

A local police chief who was under investigation by the state police will not face charges.

On August 1st, Chief Brian Gregory was placed on paid leave in relation to a possible violation of the the Law Enforcement Information Network.

According to the report, a city police officer alleged that Gregory made a LEIN request for a business background check.

In an interview, the chief contended that the LEIN request was related to threats made to person and their family.

That person reportedly corroborated the story to detectives.

Evidence was collected and sent to the Clare County and Crawford County prosecutors for review.

Both agreed that charges were not warranted and Gregory is slated to resume his duties sometime soon.