Clare County Police Ask for Public’s Help Finding Missing Juvenile

Sierra Searcy Posted On February 12, 2021
 The Clare County Sheriff Office say they need the public’s help finding a runaway. 

Police tell us Lillian Woodworth left her home Feb. 5 around 6:45 p.m.. 

Lillian is 4’11” tall, weighs about 140 pounds and has short brown hair and blue eyes. 

She is believed to be in the Farwell area. 

Any information regarding this missing child should be given to the Clare County Sheriff’s Office. 

They can be reached at (989) 539-7166.

