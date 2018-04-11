Clare County Man Sentenced to Prison For Thefts, Running From Police

A Clare County man is heading to prison for stealing purses from several locations and leading police on a high speed chase.

The investigation started in January of 2015.

That’s when someone went into the employee area of the Valu Land grocery in Clare.

They took a purse and everything that was inside it from an unlocked locker.

Then in May the same person was at the Clare Hospital.

From there they took the purse from someone who was visiting the ER.

And later that same month MSP Troopers located the suspect who had been avoiding law enforcement.

That’s when the suspect took off, leading the trooper on a high speed chase.

The vehicle was stolen and the suspect ditched it, eluding arrest at the time.

Ultimately police did locate the suspect, 32-year-old Michael Rotunno, and took him into custody.

He faces multiple charges from these crimes, including larceny, receiving stolen property, and fleeing and eluding police.

Before he was caught Rotunno also committed more crimes in two other Michigan counties and two other states.

He plead guilty to charges back in February and now he has been sentenced to 16 months to 4-years in prison.

He also must pay over a thousand dollars in fines, costs, and fees.