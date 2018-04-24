Clare County Man Sentenced for Stealing Truck, Leading Police on Foot Chase

A Clare County man is headed to prison for stealing a vehicle and leading police on a chase.

On January 22nd the suspect stole a Subaru from Steve’s Auto Trim and Glass in Clare.

That vehicle was found by police after the suspect abandoned it in Farwell.

It was found just a short distance from where another vehicle, this one a GMC pickup, was also reported stolen on January 24th.

On January 26th a Clare County Deputy saw the suspect driving the vehicle.

He followed the vehicle until it pulled into a driveway on Old State Ave. where the driver of the vehicle fled on foot into the woods.

A Clare County K-9 Unit was called to the scene, and was able to track and locate the driver.

The driver, 25-year-old Joel Bauer of Farwell was arrested and lodged in the Clare County Jail.

Bauer was in court on March 26th, where he pled guilty to two counts of unlawful driving away of a vehicle, resisting police, and habitual offender third offense.

Then on Monday the judge sentenced Bauer to 3 to 10 years in prison for the unlawful driving charges, and 2 to 4 years for resisting officers.

These sentences will run concurrent with one another.

However, at the time of his arrest Bauer was a parole absconder.

The sentence he receives for the parole violation will run consecutively to the others.