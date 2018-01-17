Clare County Man Arrested for Assaulting Roommate

A Clare County man was arrested for allegedly assaulting his roommate.

It happened last Thursday at a home on Elmwood Drive in Hamilton Township.

Disptach got a call of assault with a pistol and possibly a knife.

Deputies responded and found 62-year-old Kenneth Larman of Harrison with serious injuries.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment and later released.

Detectives say Larman had a disagreement with his 27-year-old roommate, Adrian Ford.

Ford then assaulted Larman and fled.

An arrest warrant was issued and Ford was located in Davison on Saturday and arrested by the MSP.

Ford has been charged with multiple offenses including assault with intent to murder and armed robbery.

He remains lodged in the Clare County Jail.