Clare County Man Allegedly Fires Shots in Home After Fighting Over Car Keys

A fight over car keys led to man’s arrest for firing a gun at family members.

The incident happened in Clare County on Sunday.

Deputies and Troopers were called to the 9000 block of West Monroe in Freeman Township around 8:30 in the morning.

They were dispatch for the report of an assault involving a gun.

On scene deputies learned that a 30-year-old man from Lake allegedly got in a disagreement with a family member over car keys.

The man then threatened her with a gun.

He even fired off two shots inside the home, threatening to kill the victim.

The victim, another adult, and two children were able to get away safely.

Officers were able to take the suspect, Jessie Hammond, into custody.

He has been charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, and felony firearm.

He remains lodged in the Clare County Jail.