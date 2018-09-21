- Advertisement -
Clare County Deputies Search for Wanted Man

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On September 21, 2018
Deputies are asking for you help in locating a wanted man.

Gegory Siegel or also known as Gregory Lafrate, is wanted on multiple warrants at this time.

The Clare County Sheriff Department is requesting your help in locating the 29 year old white male.

Gregory is known to have connections in Clare, Isabella, Midland, and Bay Counties in the past.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the man is asked to contact the Clare County Sheriff Department at 989-539-7166.

