Clare County Couple Killed in Murder-Suicide Identified

We’re learning about the victims of an apparent murder-suicide in Clare County, with several children inside the house when it happened.

Sunday, Clare County dispatch received a 911 call from a person saying that a man had shot a woman inside a home located on C’dale Street in Hayes Township.

It was also reported that the couple’s children were there at the time and that the caller was getting them out.

Deputies soon arrived and set up a perimeter, believing at the time that the man was still inside the home, armed.

US-127 was shut down for safety and the emergency response team was called in.

Officers tried contacting the man several times, to no avail, and ultimately sent a robot into the home.

We now know Nicole and Frazer Bartel were both found dead inside.

Investigators say they were married and were looking to get divorced.

An investigation into the incident continues.