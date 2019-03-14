Clare Co. Prosecutor Will Not Press Charges in Officer Involved Shooting

After spending over 100 hours reviewing case material, the Clare County Prosecutor says she will not be pursuing charges against an officer involved in a 2018 shooting.

On November 21st of 2018, Clare County Sheriff’s Deputies were involved in a shooting that resulted in the death of Robert Reid III.

Many new details about the incident have been released.

The report say Reid was involved in an altercation with his wife and that she had called 911 after he had pointed a gun at her head.

Knowing that Reid had a garage full of firearms, deputies arrived with caution.

When pulling into the driveway, deputies saw Reid armed with a rifle.

He was walking toward the residence where his wife was located and after multiple commands to stop and drop the gun, 2 deputies fired there weapons.

This week, Prosecutor Michaelle Ambrozaitis determined that the shooting was legally justified and that no charges will be filed against the officers involved.