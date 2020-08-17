Clare Co. Police Find Suspect Responsible for Amish Buggy Hit and Run
Posted On August 17, 2020
Clare County police have located the suspect responsible for a hit and run crash involving an Amish buggy.
The crash happened on Beaverton Road east of Tobacco Road Sunday.
Reportedly no one was injured in the crash, the horse carrying the buggy was hurt but is said to be okay.
After making a post on Facebook the The Clare County Sheriff’s Department tells us thanks to the public’s help they were able to locate the suspect and the vehicle.