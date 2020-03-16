Clare Co. Officers Ask for Help in Catching Robbery Suspect
Posted On March 16, 2020
80 Views0
An armed robbery happened around 4:20 a.m. Sunday and police say they need your help catching the suspect.
Clare County police say, the robbery happened at the Next Door Food Store in Farwell on East Main Street.
The suspect is described as being a white man, about 5 feet nine inches tall, with a thin build and an unknown hair color.
Police are asking if you have any information to call the Clare County police immediately.