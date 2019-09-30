Clare Co. Mom Charged in Death of Baby

A mother, now charged in the death of her own baby.

Late last year, the two-month-old went into cardiac arrest and died, sparking an investigation into how.

This is that mom — 22-year-old Razon Geiling.

According to investigators, the tragedy played out in November of 2018 on South Harrison Avenue in the Clare area…

Deputies, city police and paramedics responded — but were unable to save the baby.

It’s not clear from police how the situation arose, but at the end of their investigation, stretching now well into 2019, prosecutors charged Geiling after her arrest on last week with homicide, involuntary manslaughter, in addition to fourth degree child abuse.

She was held on a $25-thousand bond.

Geiling’s next court date is not yet known.