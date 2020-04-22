- Advertisement -
Clare Co. Man Lead Police on 50 Mile Tri-County Car Chase

Sierra Searcy Posted On April 22, 2020
A Harrison man is behind bars after leading police on a tri-county, hour long car chase, through Clare, Missaukee, and Osceola Counties.

Police say the chase happened when they tried to pull him over in Redding Township.

They say, Robert McAulay, refused to stop and led them on a more than 50 mile chase before ultimately crashing his car in Osceola County.

Once arrested police say they found methamphetamine and ecstasy in the suspects possession.

He now faces a slew of charges including possession of a controlled substance and habitual offender 4th offense notice.

McAulay is currently in Clare County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

