Clare Co. Man Killed After Lawnmower Hit By Pick-Up
Posted On October 11, 2019
345 Views0
A grisly run-in between a pickup truck and a lawnmower turned fatal in Clare County.
A warning to some of our younger viewers, the images you’re about to see may be disturbing.
Take a look at what’s left of the lawnmower involved, which is now scarcely recognizable.
The crash happened in Hayes Township around 8:30 Thursday evening at Clare Avenue near Stockwell.
A white Chevy Tahoe — which also has extensive damage — had collided with a riding lawnmower.
51-year-old Michael Storms died from his injuries.
We do not know the condition of the pickup’s driver…
The accident however, remains under investigation by the Clare County Accident Reconstruction Unit.