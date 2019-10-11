- Advertisement -
Clare Co. Man Killed After Lawnmower Hit By Pick-Up

Staff Writer Posted On October 11, 2019
A grisly run-in between a pickup truck and a lawnmower turned fatal in Clare County.

A warning to some of our younger viewers, the images you’re about to see may be disturbing.

Take a look at what’s left of the lawnmower involved, which is now scarcely recognizable.

The crash happened in Hayes Township around 8:30 Thursday evening at Clare Avenue near Stockwell.

A white Chevy Tahoe — which also has extensive damage — had collided with a riding lawnmower.

51-year-old Michael Storms died from his injuries.

We do not know the condition of the pickup’s driver…

The accident however, remains under investigation by the Clare County Accident Reconstruction Unit.

